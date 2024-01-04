menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate
News Release

Three Charts: Asian Immigrants’ Experiences in the United States


Contact:

Like other immigrants to the U.S., Asian immigrants overwhelmingly say they emigrated for the opportunity to build a better life for themselves and their children. They come from more than 30 countries, and their experiences – their economic circumstance, how safe they feel, and the discrimination they face – vary greatly once here, including differences by income level, immigration status and country of origin.

These three charts explore the diversity of the Asian immigrant experience, drawing on findings from a new KFF report based on data from the KFF-Los Angeles Times Survey of immigrants:

1) Most Asian immigrants are faring relatively well financially, though there’s variation by region of origin, with immigrants from South Asia doing notably better than those from East or Southeast Asia. And one-in-three low-income Asian immigrants struggle to pay their bills.

KFF charts that show household income varies by region of birth among Asian immigrant adults, and one in three Asian immigrant adults with an income of less than $40,000 had a problem playing for utilities or other bills, health care, rent or mortgage, or food in the past 12 months. 

2) One-in-six Asian immigrants, including one-in-three of those born in China, say they feel less safe due to their move to the United States. One-in-five Asian immigrants – and a higher share of those from China – also say that the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted how they are treated in the United States, likely reflecting anti-Chinese rhetoric amidst the pandemic.

KFF chart that shows one in six Asian immigrants, including one in three of those from China, feel less safe since moving to the U.S. 20% of all Asian immigrant adults and 27% of immigrants from China say the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way they are treated as an immigrant in a bad way.

3) One-in-five Asian immigrants who sought health care in the U.S. say they have been treated unfairly by a health care provider at some point due to their accent or ability to speak English, their racial or ethnic background or skin color, or their ability to pay. The shares are higher among those with lower incomes or limited English proficiency.

KFF bar chart that shows one in five Asian immigrants say they have ever been treated unfairly in a health care setting since coming to the U.S. The chart also shows that higher shares of Asian immigrants with annual incomes of less than $40,000 and Asian immigrants with limited English proficiency report experiencing being treated differently or unfairly in a health care setting.

For more about Asian immigrants’ experiences beyond these three charts, including their reasons for coming, their employment and financial situation, their experiences with discrimination and health care, and their understanding of immigration policies, read our new report, “Understanding the Diversity in the Asian Immigrant Experience in the U.S.: The 2023 KFF/LA Times Survey of Immigrants.”

Topics

Tags

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.