Zach Dyer, Senior Producer, Audio, is responsible for the “American Diagnosis” and “Epidemic” podcasts. Before joining KHN, he was a producer and engineer with Just Human Productions. Zach started his journalism career as a reporter with The Tico Times newspaper in San José, Costa Rica. He has reported from four countries, and his work has appeared in 99% Invisible, The Guardian, Los Angeles Times, and the UN Refugee Agency. Zach has a bachelor’s from Washington University in St. Louis and a master’s in Latin American studies from the University of Texas-Austin. Zach is based in his hometown of St. Louis.