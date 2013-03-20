Tina Hoff is a Senior Vice President for the Kaiser Family Foundation and Director of the Foundation’s Social Impact Media Program. She oversees public information campaigns with leading media companies and other public and private sector partners in the U.S. and abroad to address pressing health issues, most notably HIV/AIDS and related topics.

Among Ms. Hoff’s current efforts are Greater Than AIDS, a leading national initiative focused on the U.S. domestic epidemic, and It’s Your (Sex) Life, a long standing partnership with MTV to address sexual health issues facing young people. She has developed pro-social campaigns for Viacom, BET, CBS, FOX, Univision, NBA, and Walgreens, among others.

In January 2004, Ms. Hoff organized the first-ever meeting of media executives at the United Nations. Hosted by then-Secretary General Kofi Annan, this gathering of media elite from around the globe launched the Global Media AIDS Initiative (GMAI) to drive media leadership and engagement on HIV/AIDS. The meeting led to the development to large-scale regional coalitions in Africa, the Caribbean, Eastern Europe and Latin America, among elsewhere.

Her work has been recognized with numerous awards, including eight Emmys, two Peabody Awards, and a National Academy of TV Arts & Sciences Governor’s Award. Ms. Hoff is a graduate of the University of Virginia.