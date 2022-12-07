Taunya English, Senior Editor, Broadcast Innovation, joined KHN to help shape the newsroom’s expanding audio offerings, including experimentation with podcasts and the longtime reporting partnership with NPR and its member stations. Previously, Taunya was editorial director of “The Pulse,” a national health and science radio show produced at WHYY in Philadelphia, where she commissioned audio stories from around the country. During 15-plus years as a health reporter, Taunya’s coverage focused on health policy, in particular the influence of neighborhood and economics on well-being. Taunya holds a master’s degree from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.