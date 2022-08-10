menu

Sabriya Rice, Southern Bureau Chief, focuses on bolstering health coverage about equity, race, and poverty in the South and Texas. Previously, she wrote about the business of health care for The Dallas Morning News, covered quality and safety issues in U.S. hospitals and health systems for Modern Healthcare, and produced television and digital medical news stories for CNN. Most recently, she was the Knight Chair in Health and Medical Journalism at the University of Georgia, where she trained young reporters interested in writing about health, medicine, and science. Rice is a member of the Association of Health Care Journalists board of directors, where she serves as board secretary and co-chair of the Right to Know Committee.

