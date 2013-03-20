Penny Duckham has directed the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation’s media fellowships program since its launch in 1993. The program now provides in-depth site visits and briefings for invited groups of journalists, typically focused on State health policy and public health issues, to help broaden the American public’s understanding of these issues. Over the years, several hundred journalists have taken part in the fellowships program and remain actively involved. Previously, Ms. Duckham also directed the Foundation’s media internships program in health reporting, and the Foundation’s journalism programs in global health and health policy.

Prior to KFF, Ms. Duckham was the director of communications for The Commonwealth Fund, a national philanthropy based in New York City. She worked for several years in London for the U.K. Consumers’ Association and in Brussels, in the private office of the President of the European Economic Communities Commission; and as a freelance writer on social policy issues. Educated in England, Ms. Duckham graduated from the University of Oxford with a first class honors degree in modern history.