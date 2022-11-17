menu

Osula Evadne Rushing

Senior Vice President for Strategic Engagement


Osula Evadne Rushing is Senior Vice President for Strategic Engagement. She is responsible for development, joint ventures, and the strategic use of KFF’s conference centers. Ms. Rushing held previous positions at Grantmakers In Health, where she was Vice President for Program and Strategy; KFF, where her work focused on race, ethnicity, and health care; The Boston Foundation, where she helped to develop the Boston Indicators Project; and Education Development Center, where she coordinated a national hate crime prevention and response project. Ms. Rushing holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Spelman College and a master’s degree in health and social behavior from the Harvard School of Public Health.

