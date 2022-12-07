menu

Nathan Payne

Regional Editor, KHN

Nathan Payne, Regional Editor, is based in Traverse City, Michigan. He joined KHN after 17 years working in local news, including as the regional editor for investigations for CNHI News and executive editor for the Traverse City Record-Eagle. In those roles, he worked to build partnerships with Report for America and expand coverage of Indigenous communities with the Mishigamiing Journalism Project. His newsrooms have won a variety of honors, including a Sigma Delta Chi Award for investigative journalism from the Society of Professional Journalists. He was a 2019 Nieman Fellow at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University.

