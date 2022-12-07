Lauren Zamarron, Newsletter Editor for California Healthline’s Daily Edition and KHN’s Morning Briefing and First Edition, joined KHN in June 2020 after 16 years as a copy editor at USA Today. She also worked on the copy and wire desks at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Austin American-Statesman, The Roanoke Times, Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel, and The Florida Times-Union. She has won several awards for headline writing, and her opinion stories have appeared in USA Today. Lauren also taught copy editing and reporting at the University of Maryland and the University of Richmond. Based in Ohio, she holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and bleeds orange and blue.

