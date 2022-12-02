Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
Lauren Arias is Director of Outreach and External Affairs at KFF. She ensures the organization’s trusted, nonpartisan information on national health care issues reaches a broad range of policymakers and organizations to help inform their policy decisions. Before joining KFF, Lauren worked for over a decade on Capitol Hill serving as a Legislative Director in the U.S. Senate and Senior Policy Aide covering Health Care and other issues.