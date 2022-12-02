menu

Lauren Arias is Director of Outreach and External Affairs at KFF. She ensures the organization’s trusted, nonpartisan information on national health care issues reaches a broad range of policymakers and organizations to help inform their policy decisions. Before joining KFF, Lauren worked for over a decade on Capitol Hill serving as a Legislative Director in the U.S. Senate and Senior Policy Aide covering Health Care and other issues.

