Kytja Weir, National Editor, leads KHN’s state-based coverage. Before joining KHN in February 2019, she led the state politics team at the Center for Public Integrity. The team partnered with The Associated Press, USA Today, and NPR, among others, on investigative pieces diving into the politics behind the opioid crisis, soaring Medicaid drug prices and more. Their work won multiple honors, including from the National Press Club, the Online News Association, Gerald Loeb Awards, and the Association of Health Care Journalists. She previously was a local news reporter for the Washington Examiner, The Charlotte Observer, and The Boston Globe. She is a graduate of Dartmouth College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism.