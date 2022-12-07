Kelly Johnson, Enterprise Editor, manages projects related to acute care for seniors, serious illness care, end-of-life issues, prescription drug pricing, the pharmaceutical industry, and more. She previously was the Sunday Business editor at The Washington Post, where she edited stories about big personalities and big ideas that spanned the worlds of business, energy, health care, technology, taxes, Wall Street, economics, policy, and leadership. Kelly is a native of South Dakota and taught college-level journalism to and mentored Native American students. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.