Judy Lin

Deputy California News Editor, KHN

Judy Lin, Deputy California News Editor, helps direct KHN’s coverage of California and assists with ethnic media partnerships. Judy was assistant editor at CalMatters, where she directed the award-winning California Divide project, a collaboration among multiple newsrooms focused on poverty and income inequality. She reported on Sacramento policy and politics for more than a decade for The Associated Press and The Sacramento Bee. Early on, she covered Detroit City Hall for The Detroit News. She’s a long-standing member of the Asian American Journalists Association and graduated from the University of Southern California.

