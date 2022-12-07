Judy Lin, Deputy California News Editor, helps direct KHN’s coverage of California and assists with ethnic media partnerships. Judy was assistant editor at CalMatters, where she directed the award-winning California Divide project, a collaboration among multiple newsrooms focused on poverty and income inequality. She reported on Sacramento policy and politics for more than a decade for The Associated Press and The Sacramento Bee. Early on, she covered Detroit City Hall for The Detroit News. She’s a long-standing member of the Asian American Journalists Association and graduated from the University of Southern California.