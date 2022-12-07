Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues
Eric Harkleroad, Digital Producer, works on KHN’s websites, preparing articles and their visuals for publication. Before joining KHN, Eric interned as a visual journalist for Education Week and Voice of America and worked as a data journalist for Capital News Service, where he sharpened his programming skills in R and worked on an investigation into Baltimore’s sewage backup reimbursement program. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland.