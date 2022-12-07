menu

Eric Harkleroad

Digital Producer, KHN

Eric Harkleroad, Digital Producer, works on KHN’s websites, preparing articles and their visuals for publication. Before joining KHN, Eric interned as a visual journalist for Education Week and Voice of America and worked as a data journalist for Capital News Service, where he sharpened his programming skills in R and worked on an investigation into Baltimore’s sewage backup reimbursement program. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland.

