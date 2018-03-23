menu

Dean Duchak

Co-Director of Investments

San Francisco, CA

Dean Duchak is Co-Director of Investments at the Kaiser Family Foundation.  Dean co-leads, with Eleanor Hsu, the investment activities made on behalf of the Foundation.  Prior to joining the Foundation’s investment team in 2011, he worked for JPMorgan. Dean began his career in Commodities within the Investment Bank later moving to Risk within JPMorgan’s Asset Management division. Additionally, Dean serves as the co-Chair of the Investment Task Force for the Diocese of San Jose. Dean received a B.S. in Finance & Accounting from Georgetown University.

