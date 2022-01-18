menu

Chaseedaw Giles

Digital Strategy & Audience Engagement Editor, KHN




Chaseedaw Giles, Digital Strategy & Audience Engagement Editor, joined KHN in October 2017 from the American Society for Microbiology (ASM). As ASM’s Social Media and Communications Specialist, she started the annual Agar Art contest where microbiologists draw on petri dishes with bacteria to create artwork. The international contest was featured in Huffington Post, Discover Magazine and USA Today. She wrote about using social media for science communication in ASM’s Cultures Magazine and taught social media workshops to microbiologists at ASM’s annual meeting. She is a Boston College graduate and received her Social Media Management Certification at Georgetown University’s School of Continuing Studies.

