Céline Gounder, Senior Fellow and Editor-at-Large for Public Health, is the creator and host of American Diagnosis, a podcast on health and social justice, and Epidemic, a podcast about infectious diseases, now produced by KHN. An internist, infectious disease specialist, epidemiologist, she volunteers on the wards at NYC Health + Hospitals’ Bellevue Hospital, which is affiliated with NYU Grossman School of Medicine. She regularly appears on CBS News programs on all of the network’s platforms by special arrangement, part of a larger editorial partnership to bring KHN’s on the ground reporting from across the nation to CBS. She was an Assistant Commissioner of Health in New York City. Between 1998 and 2012, she studied tuberculosis and HIV in South Africa, Lesotho, Malawi, Ethiopia, and Brazil. Dr. Gounder also served on the Biden-Harris Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board.