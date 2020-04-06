menu

Bradley Corallo

Policy Analyst, Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured

Washington, DC
2023475270

Bradley Corallo is a Policy Analyst with the Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured (KPMU). In this role, he conducts quantitative analyses of Medicaid administrative data, as well as a number of other data sources, and assists on projects related to community health centers. Prior to joining KPMU, he worked as a Policy Research and Data Analyst at the National Association of Community Health Centers, where he analyzed policy impacts on the Health Center Program. He holds a Master’s in Public Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Bachelor’s in Sociology from James Madison University.

