Ann DeFabio, senior vice president and chief communications officer, leads all external communications at KFF in support of the organization’s mission to provide trusted information on national health issues.

Before joining KFF in 2022, DeFabio was the senior vice president and chief communications officer at The Pew Charitable Trusts, where she oversaw all aspects of the organization’s efforts to promote and advance policy and research goals worldwide.

DeFabio also served as deputy assistant administrator for public affairs at the U.S. Agency for International Development. Additional government service includes work at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, where she was director of strategic initiatives in the Office of International Affairs. DeFabio also directed communications for the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution and led large-scale public education campaigns at Burson-Marsteller. She started her communications career at Bank of America in San Francisco.

DeFabio holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Washington and a master’s in international relations from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.