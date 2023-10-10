menu

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news.

Donate
Photo of Alisha Rao

Alisha Rao

Research Assistant, Racial Equity and Health Policy Program



Alisha Rao is a research assistant at KFF for the Racial Equity and Health Policy team. In this role, she conducts research and analysis on projects to understand how racism, discrimination, and social and economic inequalities affect health. Previously, Rao served as a senior student associate at the Prenatal-to-3 Policy Impact Center, where she worked on projects related to maternal and infant health.

Rao graduated from Vanderbilt University with bachelor’s degrees in political science and medicine, health, and society.

KFF Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KFF | twitter.com/kff

The independent source for health policy research, polling, and news, KFF is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.