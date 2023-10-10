Alisha Rao is a research assistant at KFF for the Racial Equity and Health Policy team. In this role, she conducts research and analysis on projects to understand how racism, discrimination, and social and economic inequalities affect health. Previously, Rao served as a senior student associate at the Prenatal-to-3 Policy Impact Center, where she worked on projects related to maternal and infant health.

Rao graduated from Vanderbilt University with bachelor’s degrees in political science and medicine, health, and society.