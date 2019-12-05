Wilson Center Event Focuses On Impact Of NCDs On Maternal Health, Integrating Care

Woodrow Wilson Center’s Environmental Change and Security Program’s “New Security Beat”: CODE BLUE: The Importance of Integrating Care for Maternal Health and Non-Communicable Disease

Deekshita Ramanarayanan, intern for the Wilson Center Maternal Health Initiative, summarizes the discussion at a recent Wilson Center event highlighting the impact of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) on maternal health, as well as integrating care. The event was the first in the Maternal Health Initiative’s CODE BLUE series, which will address NCDs and maternal health (12/5).