WHO Seeks Further Details On Burundi Expulsion; 1st COVID-19 Case Detected In Rohingya Camps; Russia Defends Case Counts; Brazil Health Systems Struggle Amid Pandemic; Yemen Coronavirus-Like Cases Spike

AFRICA

AP: Years of conflict leave Somalia ill-equipped to fight virus (Guled/Nor, 5/15).

The Guardian: ‘People are more scared of hunger’: coronavirus is just one more threat in Nigeria (Akinwotu, 5/15).

New Humanitarian: Tanzanian doctors sound alarm over hidden coronavirus cases (Houttuin/Bastmeijer, 5/14).

New Yorker: What African Nations Are Teaching The West About Fighting The Coronavirus (Moore, 5/15).

U.N. News: WHO seeking further details on staff expulsion from Burundi (5/14).

VOA: Sierra Leonean Uses Ebola Experience to Help Spain Fight COVID (Keeley, 5/14).

ASIA

AP: 1st COVID-19 case detected in Rohingya camps in Bangladesh (Alam/Milko, 5/15).

New York Times: Here’s How Wuhan Plans to Test All 11 Million of Its People for Coronavirus (Wee/Wang, 5/14).

POLITICO: How New Zealand beat the coronavirus (Richter, 5/14).

Reuters: Bangladesh says coronavirus detected in Rohingya refugee camp: official (Paul et al., 5/14).

Xinhua: U.N. provides help to health workers in Myanmar (5/15).

EUROPE

Financial Times: Health and care workers six times more likely to catch coronavirus (Cookson, 5/14).

NPR: Russia Defends Its Tally Of Coronavirus Deaths After Reports Of Undercounting (Maynes, 5/14).

LATIN AMERICA

NPR: Argentina’s Early Efforts To Fight The Pandemic Show Positive Results (Reeves, 5/14).

Washington Post: In Brazil, a desperate search for an open bed (McCoy/Traiano, 5/14).

MIDDLE EAST

Al Jazeera: Rise in deaths with COVID-like symptoms in south Yemen: Aid group (Bays, 5/15).

AP: Iraqi doctor’s fight with virus lays bare a battered system (Kullab, 5/15).

AP: U.N. reports Yemen cease-fire progress, COVID-19 cases rising (Lederer, 5/14).

CBS News: 48,000 Yemeni women could die giving birth as U.N. starts shutting down maternity services due to funding gap (Ott, 5/15).

New Humanitarian: ‘Like a ship about to sink’: Refugees in Jordan voice pandemic despair (Vidal, 5/14).

Reuters: Yemen reports first coronavirus cases in southern province (Ghobari, 5/14).

Washington Post: In Yemen, deaths with coronavirus-like symptoms spike as hospitals shut down (Raghavan, 5/14).

NORTH AMERICA

AP: Mexico sees largest 1-day coronavirus case rise, at 2,409 (5/15).

AP: Concerns grow as Puerto Rico to spend $2B to fight COVID-19 (Coto, 5/14).

CBS News: Bill Gates is funding an at-home coronavirus test program — but now it’s on hold due to federal regulations (Lewis, 5/14).

NPR: With School Buildings Closed, Children’s Mental Health Is Suffering (Kamenetz, 5/14).