WHO/Europe, Partners To Host Workshop On Preventing Violence Against Children

Jan 14, 2020

WHO Regional Office for Europe: Violence against children: tackling hidden abuse
“Each year, at least 55 million children experience some form of violence in the WHO European Region, including physical, sexual, emotional, and psychological violence. … WHO/Europe, with support from Nordic Cooperation and the Global Partnership to End Violence Against Children, will convene a workshop in Tallinn, Estonia, on 14-15 January 2020 to review progress and share guidance on addressing this hidden social problem. The Estonian Government will host the workshop…” (1/13).

