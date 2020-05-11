White House Gave Orders To Shelve CDC Guidance For Reopening States, AP Reports

AP: AP Exclusive: Docs show top WH officials buried CDC report

“The decision to shelve detailed advice from the nation’s top disease control experts for reopening communities during the coronavirus pandemic came from the highest levels of the White House, according to internal government emails obtained by the Associated Press. The files also show that after the AP reported Thursday that the guidance document had been buried, the Trump administration ordered key parts of it to be fast-tracked for approval…” (Dearen/Miller, 5/9).