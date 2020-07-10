‘Vaccine Nationalism’ Could Harm Economy, Public Health, Eurasia Group Analysts Warn

CNBC: ‘Vaccine nationalism’ could lead to the coronavirus devastating public health and the economy, experts warn

“‘Vaccine nationalism’ is turning the search for a Covid-19 cure into an arms race, which will ultimately damage the economy and public health, experts have warned. Analysts at Eurasia Group speculated that tension over a vaccine would heat up over the summer, predicting a battle for access that will stretch into 2021 or 2022…” (Taylor, 7/10).