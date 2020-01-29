menu

Updated ‘Water Currents’ Issue Highlights USAID NTD Resources Ahead Of First-Ever World NTD Day

Jan 29, 2020

Global Waters/USAID: Water Currents: WASH and Neglected Tropical Diseases
“The provision of safe water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) is recognized as both a key intervention and a necessary component for the prevention and provision of care for all neglected tropical diseases. USAID’s Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) Program in the Bureau for Global Health contributed content and suggested this topic as a way to highlight the first-ever World NTD Day on January 30, 2020. … This issue of Water Currents updates the May 2019 NTD issue with USAID NTD resources and just-published studies on dengue, schistosomiasis, soil-transmitted helminth infections, and trachoma…” (1/28).

