U.S. Pandemic Preparedness Better But Room For More Improvement, Experts Say

Jan 23, 2020

Washington Post: U.S. readiness for a viral outbreak has improved, but there’s a long way to go
“…Now, with word of the first U.S. patient to contract the new virus that has killed 17 people in China comes the inevitable question: Is the United States better prepared for the catastrophic outbreak authorities have long feared? ‘The big picture,’ said Tom Frieden, former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who oversaw the Ebola response, ‘is that we’re better prepared than we were before, but not nearly as prepared as we need to be’…” (Bernstein/Sun, 1/22).

