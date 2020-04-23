U.S. Officials Recognize 50th Anniversary Of Earth Day

U.S. Department of State: 50th Anniversary of Earth Day

In a press statement recognizing the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses the U.S. commitment to the environment, including “promoting clean water and air, conserving natural resources, and protecting nature while driving economic growth and fostering resilience to natural disasters at home and abroad” (4/22).

USAID: Statement from USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa on Earth Day

In a statement recognizing the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa discusses U.S. efforts to “increase the health of ecosystems around the world,” noting, “Our approaches include the conservation, management, and restoration of forests, three major pathways for addressing the habitability of our planet” (4/22).