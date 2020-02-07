U.S. News Examines How Global Media Covering Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

U.S. News & World Report: How Global Media Covers the Coronavirus

“From stories about a new global health crisis that have included misleading reports and even racist tones, the international media has struggled to make sense of the new strain of coronavirus, being both lauded and criticized by media experts. Analysts say coverage has been carried in areas not yet exposed to the virus and has included some racial stereotyping, while not enough attention has been focused on real stories shared by patients…” (Radu, 2/7).