U.S. Government Begins Human Testing Of Possible COVID-19 Treatment, Will Start Experimental Vaccine Trials In 6 Weeks

CNBC: U.S. health officials say human trials on coronavirus vaccine to start in 6 weeks

“Human trials testing a potential vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus are expected to begin in six weeks, U.S. health officials announced Tuesday…” (Lovelace, 2/25).

CNN: The U.S. has started human testing of a drug to treat the novel coronavirus

“Hope for treating the novel coronavirus could be on the horizon, as the first U.S. study of a drug to treat the illness is underway. … News of the drug testing came Tuesday, just as a federal health official warned that the virus will eventually start spreading in U.S. communities…” (Holcombe et al., 2/6).

Devex: Will vaccines reach low-income countries during a global pandemic?

“If COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, becomes a global pandemic, it will raise new questions about how to rapidly scale up vaccination efforts in low- and middle-income countries, according to the head of Gavi, the Global Vaccine Alliance…” (Igoe, 2/26).

TIME: COVID-19 Vaccine Shipped, and Drug Trials Start

“Moderna Therapeutics, a biotech company based in Cambridge, Mass., has shipped the first batches of its COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID-19 virus, called SARS-CoV-2, was released by Chinese researchers in mid-January. The first vials were sent to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, MD, which will ready the vaccine for human testing as early as April…” (Park, 2/25).