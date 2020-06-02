U.S. Department Of Defense Supports Efforts Of Partner Nations To Address COVID-19, Launches Initiative To Support Development Of Effective Treatment

U.S. Department of Defense: DOD Supports Partner Nations With COVID-19 Mitigation Assistance

David Vergun, associate editor/writer at the Department of Defense, discusses the DoD’s Cooperative Threat Reduction Program and its efforts to address COVID-19 (6/1).

U.S. Department of Defense: DOD Launches Effort to Collect 8,000 Units of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma

“Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 may hold treatment in their veins that could help others who are critically ill with the respiratory infection. The Defense Department has begun an effort to collect 8,000 donated units of plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to support the development of an effective treatment against the disease…” (5/29).