U.N. SG Guterres To Use 50th Earth Day Speech To Confront U.S. President Trump, Link Novel Coronavirus With Climate Change

Apr 22, 2020

POLITICO: U.N. chief says there’s a bigger threat than coronavirus
“United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will use a speech marking the 50th Earth Day on Wednesday to confront President Donald Trump and directly link coronavirus with climate change. The stark language of Guterres’ prepared remarks, obtained by POLITICO, marks a new willingness by the U.N. chief to challenge the Trump administration, which recently halted funding to the World Health Organization, the U.N. health agency, and formally withdrew from the U.N.’s landmark 2015 Paris climate change agreement last year…” (Heath, 4/21).

Devex: What does COVID-19 mean for climate action? (Igoe, 4/22).

