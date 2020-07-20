U.N. SG Guterres Slams International Community For Systemic Inequalities Exposed By Pandemic, Urges Major Reforms Of IMF, World Bank, Security Council; Other Officials Warn Pandemic Will Have Lasting Impacts

The Guardian: U.N. chief slams ‘myths, delusions and falsehoods’ around inequality

“The U.N. secretary general [on Saturday delivered] one of his most stinging speeches to date, attacking the ‘myths, delusions, and falsehoods’ around international progress on equality. In an unusually strongly worded speech, António Guterres urged major reform to the U.N. Security Council, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank, to address systemic inequalities exposed by the coronavirus pandemic. The health crisis had revealed the world’s fragility and ‘laid bare risks we have ignored for decades: inadequate health systems; gaps in social protection; structural inequalities; environmental degradation; the climate crisis,’ he said. He said the pandemic was exposing ‘fallacies and falsehoods everywhere: the lie that free markets can deliver healthcare for all. The fiction that unpaid care work is not work, the delusion that we live in a post-racist world, the myth that we are all in the same boat’…” (McVeigh, 7/18).

