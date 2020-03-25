U.N. SG Calls On G20 Leaders To Boost Resources, Waive Sanctions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic; WHO Helps Developing Nations, Offers Advice Leading To Postponement Of 2020 Olympics

Reuters: U.N. chief calls on G20 nations to boost resources to aid coronavirus pandemic

“U.N. chief Antonio Guterres, in a letter to the Group of 20 (G20) major economies seen by Reuters, on Tuesday called for more resources to help keep the global coronavirus pandemic from reaching ‘apocalyptic proportions.’ The letter, dated Monday, urged the G20 to take steps including the launch of a coordinated stimulus package worth ‘trillions of dollars’ to help poor countries; a ban on tariffs, quotas, or other restraints on trade; and a call to waive sanctions to help certain countries get food and medical supplies…” (Mohammed, 3/24).

Reuters: Coronavirus pandemic battering global economy: surveys

“Business activity collapsed from Australia, Japan and Western Europe to the United States at a record pace in March as measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic hammer the world economy, cementing economists’ views of a deep global recession…” (Thomas et al., 3/24).

U.N. News: Ease sanctions against countries fighting COVID-19: U.N. human rights chief

“As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday called for an easing of sanctions against countries such as Iran to allow their medical systems to fight the disease and limit its global spread. Michelle Bachelet said humanitarian exemptions to sanctions measures should be authorized for essential medical equipment and supplies to avoid the collapse of any national healthcare system…” (3/24).

AP: U.N. council holds first video briefings of coronavirus era (Lederer, 3/25).

New York Times: U.N. Issues $2 Billion Appeal to Combat Virus and Urges Aid for Other Crises (Jakes, 3/24).

PRI: WHO fills gaps to fight COVID-19 in countries with weaker health systems, says spokesperson (Hills et al., 3/24).

U.N. News: G-20 summit provides chance to rally strongly against coronavirus threat: U.N. chief (3/24).

U.N. News: COVID-19: U.N. health agency advice informs decision to delay Olympic Games for first time since 1944 (3/24).