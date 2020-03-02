menu

U.N. Releases $15M In Emergency Funds For Coronavirus Response; U.S. Budget Negotiators Continue To Discuss COVID-19 Funding

Mar 02, 2020

STAT: Partisan bickering delayed Zika funding for months. With coronavirus, experts worry history will repeat itself
“Public health experts have a warning for Congress: don’t treat emergency coronavirus aid like business as usual. Partisan bickering has often frustrated lawmakers’ attempts to speedily approve emergency spending packages. … No one knows if the debate over coronavirus funding, which has captivated Capitol Hill this week, will devolve quite as spectacularly as the one that took place around Zika funding. Bipartisan negotiations are ongoing in earnest…” (Florko, 3/2).

U.N. News: U.N. releases emergency funds to help vulnerable countries fight coronavirus COVID-19
“$15 million dollars has been released from the U.N.’s Central Emergency Fund to help fund global efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, particularly vulnerable countries with weak health care systems. The U.N. announced on Sunday that the World Health Organization (WHO) and U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF), will use the funds to undertake essential activities such as monitoring the spread of the virus, investigating cases, and operating national laboratories…” (3/1).

Additional coverage of funding for the COVID-19 response is available from ABC and Bloomberg Law.

