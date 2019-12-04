menu

State Department’s Office Of U.S. Foreign Assistance Resources To Implement Budget Reforms To Improve Processes, Prevent Future Rescission Attempts

Dec 04, 2019

Devex: State Department to make budget reforms to prevent future rescissions
“The State Department will carry out a set of budget-related reforms aimed at streamlining its processes and averting future rescission attempts, according to Jim Richardson, director of the agency’s Office of U.S. Foreign Assistance Resources, also known as the F Bureau. … The F Bureau is rolling out the Amplify Foreign Assistance Initiative, which will work to improve budget processes, refine requirements, and push the system to be faster and more efficient…” (Saldinger, 12/4).

