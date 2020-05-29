Pandemic Threatens Progress Toward Gender Equality, Women’s Rights, World Leaders Say At Virtual Summit

Thomson Reuters Foundation: World leaders warn coronavirus could roll back progress for women

“Coronavirus is threatening to undo recent gains made toward gender equality as millions of women and girls are predicted to have unwanted pregnancies and fall into poverty, world leaders said on Thursday. A ‘wake-up call’ is needed to protect women’s and children’s rights amid the pandemic, said the president of Estonia and former prime minister of New Zealand who held a virtual summit with leaders from Canada, Costa Rica, and Senegal, and United Nations officials…” (Peyton, 5/28).

Additional coverage of the pandemic’s impact on women in Europe is available from The Guardian.