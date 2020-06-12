Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Implications For U.S. Global Leadership, Impact On Global Hunger

Bloomberg: Egypt Should Deal With the Pandemic’s Social Impact

Amr Adly, assistant professor at the American University in Cairo (6/11).

Devex: Opinion: COVID-19 — it’s time to take cash to the next level

Caroline Holt, Global Cash lead at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (6/11).

The Hill: America’s role in world affairs may never recover from COVID-19

Barry M. Blechman, co-founder and distinguished fellow at the Stimson Center (6/11).

The Lancet: Offline: COVID-19 — what we can expect to come

Richard Horton, editor in chief of The Lancet (6/13).

New York Times: After the Pandemic, a Global Hunger Crisis

Arif Husain, chief economist at the United Nations World Food Programme (6/12).

Science: COVID-19 and flu, a perfect storm

Edward A. Belongia, director of the Center for Clinical Epidemiology and Population Health at Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, and Michael T. Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota (6/12).

Science: Can existing live vaccines prevent COVID-19?

Konstantin Chumakov, associate director at the Office of Vaccines Research and Review at the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the Food and Drug Administration, and colleagues (6/12).

Washington Post: Lots of us are infected by the coronavirus — and don’t know it. Here’s what that means

Daniel P. Oran, associate director at the Scripps Research Translational Institute (SRTI), and Eric J. Topol, professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research and founder and director of SRTI (6/11).