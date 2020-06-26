menu

Opinion Pieces Address Racism As Public Health Issue, At U.S. State Department, Getting Aid To People With Disabilities

Jun 26, 2020

Devex: Opinion: Getting aid to people with disabilities in times of crisis
Zacarias Zicai, Mozambique country director of global disability and development for Light for the World International (6/25).

Financial Times: Fighting racism should be considered a public health issue
Kwame McKenzie, chief executive of the Wellesley Institute and professor of psychiatry at the University of Toronto (6/25).

New York Times: The State Department Was Designed to Keep African-Americans Out
Chris Richardson, immigration lawyer, former U.S. diplomat who served in Nigeria, Nicaragua, Pakistan, and Spain between 2011 and 2018 (6/23).

