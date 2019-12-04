Opinion Piece Discusses History Of, Public Health Approaches To Measles Prevention

Washington Post: We must talk more about measles — and less about anti-vaxxers

Laurence Monnais, professor of history at Université de Montréal and author

“…The real threat of measles is rooted in the disconnect between what we know about the disease and actual public health practices. … Vaccination is one of the greatest medical achievements of modern civilization. But it is not a panacea, and anti-vaxxers, for all the damage they do, are not the only culprits in the revival of measles. … In an age of accelerated mobility, ecological disruption, and nationalist health politics, we might have to do more than develop a ‘better vaccine.’ Vaccines are neither ‘universal technical fixes’ nor ‘simple solutions,’ nor can they be reduced to hashtags (#VaccinesWork). Measles prevention is suffering as a (global) public health initiative. And the virus will continue to ‘come back’ as long as we ignore the complex dimensions of this initiative and its complicated history” (12/4).