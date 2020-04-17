NPR, Washington Post Examine Global Leadership During COVID-19 Pandemic

NPR: The Global Leaders Who Have Been Effective During The Coronavirus

“The coronavirus pandemic has tested leaders around the world. How they respond to the crisis impacts the health and well-being of their people, but also these leaders’ support. Many of them have gotten a boost in the opinion polls even while, in democracies at least, coming under fierce criticism for their handling of the crisis. Other leaders, though, seem to have managed to capture something more intangible than just better poll numbers. They’ve demonstrated empathy with their voters, showing unexpected strength or wisdom or capturing the national mood. We’ve got three correspondents with us to talk about this aspect of leadership in crisis…” (McCarthy et al., 4/16).

Washington Post: Trump’s pandemic response underscores the crisis in global politics

“…Trump’s dramatic declaration this week that he would halt critical funding to the WHO in the middle of the pandemic is proving unpopular. It puts him at odds with his own administration’s officials in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State Department — major agencies that recognize the importance of supporting and influencing the WHO in a time of shared crisis. And it underscores, yet again, Trump’s penchant for punishing or weakening multilateral, international institutions, even when it’s unclear what the United States gains from such disruption…” (Tharoor, 4/17).