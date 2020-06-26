menu

News Outlets Examine Funding For Novel Coronavirus Diagnostic, Treatment, Vaccine Research, Challenges Of Vaccine Development, Distribution

Jun 26, 2020

Devex: Crafting a framework for Africa’s COVID-19 vaccine access (Jerving, 6/26).

NPR: This Coronavirus Doesn’t Change Quickly, And That’s Good News For Vaccine Makers (Hamilton, 6/26).

Reuters: Vaccine makers face biggest medical manufacturing challenge in history (Steenhuysen/Kelland, 6/25).

Reuters: COVID-19 vaccine-backer CEPI to buy 100 million vials from Stevanato (Kelland, 6/25).

The Telegraph: More than $8.5bn committed to finding drugs and vaccines to fight coronavirus (Gulland, 6/26).

