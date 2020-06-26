menu

Nearly 25M Americans May Have Been Infected With Novel Coronavirus Based On Serological Survey, 10 Times Official Count, CDC Director Says

Jun 26, 2020

The Hill: CDC: Coronavirus may have infected 10 times more Americans than known
“Nearly 25 million Americans may have contracted the coronavirus, a figure 10 times higher than the number of confirmed cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Thursday. In a briefing with reporters Thursday, CDC Director Robert Redfield said surveys of blood samples taken from around the country suggest that millions of Americans may have contracted the virus either without knowing it or with only minimal symptoms. For every one confirmed case, Redfield said, the CDC estimates that 10 more people have been infected…” (Wilson, 6/25).

