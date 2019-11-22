Nations Should Invest More In Disease Outbreak Preparedness, Surveillance, WHO DG Tedros Says In Telegraph Interview

The Telegraph: ‘We should be afraid of it’: WHO chief’s warning over global flu pandemic threat

“Countries are investing heavily in defense but missing the real enemy — a deadly flu virus, the leader of the World Health Organization has warned. In an interview with the Telegraph Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the WHO, said the one thing that worried him more than anything was the threat of a flu outbreak racing around the world. … [H]e said that countries were ‘investing in panic,’ for example spending billions of dollars on the 2014-15 West Africa outbreak, rather than investing in preparedness and disease surveillance. Dr. Tedros said it was not a matter of if but when a pandemic strikes and he added: ‘And it’s not just the health impact, it will have social, economic, and political impact’…” (Gulland, 11/21).