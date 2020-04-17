More Opinions In Global Health

menu

Apr 17, 2020

The Conversation: Africa can and must do more to support nurses and midwives
Pauline Bakibinga, associate research scientist with the African Population and Health Research Center (4/14).

Devex: Opinion: 4 lessons from polio eradication to reduce maternal mortality
Adaeze Oreh, family physician at the Department of Hospital Services in the Federal Ministry of Health in Nigeria (4/10).

Devex: Opinion: Advancing universal health care through a new global immunization agenda
Nanette Cocero, global president of Pfizer Vaccines (4/13).

Foreign Affairs: Trials and Tribulations
Jeffrey D. Sachs, university professor at Columbia University and director of Columbia’s Center for Sustainable Development (4/13).

