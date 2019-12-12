More Investment, Sustained Political Will Necessary To Achieve UHC, Opinion Piece Says

Devex: Opinion: Keeping the promise — time to move from declarations to deeds on UHC

Carolyn Reynolds, distinguished fellow with the George Institute for Global Health and senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies

“On Dec. 12, the world celebrates Universal Health Coverage Day, which marks the 2012 passage of a United Nations resolution urging countries to accelerate progress toward quality, affordable health care for all. … The good news is that 2019 saw a significant increase in global political attention and commitments toward UHC. … Now for the bad news. The ‘2019 Global Monitoring Report’ from the World Health Organization showed that UHC is far from a reality for more than half of the world’s population — and the outlook is deteriorating. … Yet with urgent, concerted, and accelerated global action in three areas, there’s still hope for making significant progress. First, lower-income countries and their partners must invest more, and more smartly, in health. … Second, UHC plans must reflect a whole-of-government approach. … Third, we must step up advocacy and accountability. … With smarter funding, a comprehensive view, and sustained policy advocacy, we can launch the UHC countdown decade with hope” (12/12).