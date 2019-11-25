Lack Of Investment Hindering Global Efforts To Achieve Universal Access To Clean Cooking Methods, Experts Say

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Dirty fuels kill millions as investment in clean cooking runs short

“Meager investment is hindering countries’ ability to meet a global target to ensure universal access to clean, modern cooking fuel by 2030 and end the millions of deaths caused by indoor pollution every year, say clean energy experts. Three billion people globally cook with dirty solid fuels such as charcoal and wood on open fires or traditional stoves that produce high levels of carbon monoxide, killing four million people annually, says the World Health Organization…” (Bhalla, 11/22).