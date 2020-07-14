menu

In Wake Of Pandemic, International Community Must Work Toward More Sustainable, Equitable Future, WEF Founder, Co-Author Write In New Book

Jul 14, 2020

CNBC: Pandemic must lead to real change to avoid risk of conflicts and revolutions, WEF founder says
“The founder of the World Economic Forum has warned that a failure to tackle the deep-rooted ills of our society in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic could exacerbate the risk of ‘violent shocks,’ such as conflicts and revolutions. Professor Klaus Schwab and French author Thierry Malleret’s book, ‘Covid-19: The Great Reset,’ looks ahead to what the post-coronavirus world could look like barely four months after the outbreak was first declared a pandemic. … The co-authors of the book, published Monday, insist the world needs to see, without delay, a reset that puts the world on a path toward a more inclusive, equitable, and respectful future…” (Meredith, 7/13).

