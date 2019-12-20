menu

HIV Infections Among Children In Pakistan Caused By Unsafe Injections, Contaminated Blood Supplies, Study Shows

Dec 20, 2019

AP: Pakistan study blames HIV outbreak in kids on bad healthcare
“A group of Pakistani doctors blames a recent outbreak of HIV among children in a southern city on poor healthcare practices such as using dirty needles and contaminated blood, according to a statement released Friday…” (Gannon, 12/20).

The Guardian: Pakistani children infected with HIV ‘exposed to unsafe jabs’
“…A paper in the Lancet Infectious Diseases medical journal reports the findings from the study of more than 30,000 people in the town of Ratodero, who were tested for HIV after the outbreak became obvious in April…” (Boseley, 12/19).

