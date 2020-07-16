Former New Zealand PM Clark Discusses Role In Independent Panel Examining WHO Preparedness, Response To COVID-19 In CBS Interview

CBS News: WHO seeks ‘honest evaluation’ of coronavirus response under pressure from Trump

“Facing intense criticism from the Trump administration over its response to the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization has tapped two former world leaders to deliver an ‘honest evaluation’ of the what went right, and what could have been done better as the WHO grappled with the spread of COVID-19. Former Prime Minister of New Zealand Helen Clark and former President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf will co-chair the independent ‘preparedness and response’ panel, which will eventually make suggestions on how the global health agency can better address emergencies. Clark spoke this week with CBS News about the panel’s mandate, and the challenges facing the world’s premier health organization…” (Falk, 7/15).